August 2020: Mark Feldman

August 2020 Honoree

Mark Feldman

Chair of Arizona Commission on the Arts

How did you get involved with the Arts Commission?

It was an accident, to be truthful. I’m told I checked the wrong box on the application form. Instead of adding me to the 529 Education Plan Board, promoting specialized savings accounts used to save money for college, the Governor decided to appoint me to the Arts Commission. That was 2009. Another governor and four terms later, I’m still here.

Why do you support it?

I’m normally a numbers person, but I have found the beauty, brilliance and hopefulness of artists, arts organizations and the arts in general to be extremely valuable in terms of resetting our center and creating an environment for effective problem-solving.

Surprising fact about you.

Not surprising to anyone who knows me, but I can’t sing, dance, draw, write or really do anything even slightly artistic.

Proudest accomplishment.

I have many proud accomplishments, including my family, my business practice and my volunteer experience. Each gives me far more than I give to them.

Favorite quote.

“What you’re thinking is what you’re becoming.” — Muhammad Ali

Best advice you’ve ever received.

Be nice and treat others as you wish to be treated.

Favorite journey.

Backpacking through Europe after college with my still-best friend on $25 a day. Afterward, we both agreed that we needed some time apart roughly equivalent to four times the amount of time we had spent together.

Secret talent.

I enjoy cooking and cleaning up. I’m told I’m better at the latter.

