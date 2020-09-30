Cheers to the Chair!: Debbie Allford

October 2020 Honoree

Debbie Allford

Chair of Night of Gold 2020

How did you get involved with HonorHealth?

My husband, Allan Allford, is on the board of HonorHealth Foundation. He suggested I look at HonorHealth’s Desert Mission programs and services as they help our most vulnerable neighbors. After meeting several people associated with HonorHealth and Desert Mission, I knew I had made the right decision to align with this organization.

Why do you support it?

I love supporting Desert Mission because their programs cover all ages, starting with Lincoln Learning Center for the children, the Food Bank for all age groups, and the Adult Day Care for seniors. We get to watch the organization change all phases of life.

Surprising fact about you: I don’t think I have one. I am an open book. What you see is what you get.

Proudest accomplishment: Of course, like any mother would say, I have two great sons of whom I am most proud.

Favorite quote: “Worrying is when you don’t trust in the Lord.” I try to always incorporate this in my daily life, and I’m grateful our minister taught me that quote.

Best advice you’ve ever received: To try and be the best, nicest person you can be and if someone doesn’t accept you or like you, then there’s nothing more you could’ve done.

Secret talent: I am not sure if this is more of a hobby or talent, but my husband and I have bought 22 houses in our 42 years of marriage. We love remodeling and updating homes and I have a pretty good eye on how to create value in those homes. Whether it’s adding square footage, tearing down walls or relandscaping an old tired look, we’ve done it all.

