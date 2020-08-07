Charity Navigator Launches New ‘Encompass’ Rating System, Rates More Than 1,100 New Maricopa County Nonprofits

Charity Navigator, the world’s largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator, rolled out a new rating system and has provided input for the first time on more than 1,100 Arizona nonprofits.

The rollout comes as the organization prepares to celebrate two decades in operation. The new Encompass Rating System is a comprehensive evaluation tool that analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators.

The new rating system allows Charity Navigator to rate organizations at scale and has increased the total number of rated nonprofits from 9,000 to 160,000 at launch.

The rollout is especially timely given the surge in donations to organizations addressing the coronavirus pandemic and issues of social justice. Since March, Charity Navigator has seen a 200 percent increase in donations to nonprofits through its Giving Basket when compared to the same time period last year, amounting to more than $7 million in total donations.

In Maricopa County, 1,180 organizations in received their first-ever rating from Charity Navigator. Of those 797 received a score of 75 or above, earning them a “Give with Confidence” designation.

“The Encompass Rating System will connect millions of donors with thousands more outstanding nonprofits and provide a more fulsome and holistic view of nonprofit effectiveness,” said Michael Thatcher, CEO of Charity Navigator. “The future of giving is data. By engaging a more technology-forward approach, we welcome an unparalleled amount of nonprofits to the rating system at this launch, including many small and recently established nonprofits that are doing extraordinary work. We are proud to provide them with the credibility and assurance to donors that a rating from Charity Navigator brings.”

