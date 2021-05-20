Champions Dinner Brings Joy to Children Battling Cancer

Posted By on May 20, 2021
Frank DeBlasi, founder of The Baller Dream Foundation, & 2021 Baller Maci Lee Grannis

The Event: 2021 Champions Dinner benefiting The Baller Dream Foundation

Baller Sponsors: C.P. & Elizabeth Drewett – Drewett Works Architecture // Sandy & Marlene Horwitz – Innovative Wine Cellar Design // The DeTommaso Family // Dr. Mohammad Vaziri – Valley Perinatal Services // Andy Bolwar – Bella Grey Design // Robert Szewczyk – Rise48 Equity // Katrina Barrett

Event Date: May 1, 2021

Venue: The Brimley Family’s Private Home

Entertainment: Violinist Jonathan Levingston

Notable Moments: The new “Ballers” for 2021 were Calvin Holthusen, Delilah Capellan and Maci Lee Grannis. Per tradition, these brave children fighting childhood cancer received incredible gifts from their Baller Sponsors as a part of their presentation to the foundation supporters.

Photos Courtesy of Joanna Polling of Bun and Beanster

Renee Thibault & Kevin Gorman
Dr. Mohammad Naziri & Amber Aday
2020 Baller Taytem Jackson
Mark Candelaria
Sharane & Brian Dorrah
Jonathan Levingston
Event Hosts Bret & Shelly Brimley
Beautiful balloon display

