Champions Dinner Brings Joy to Children Battling Cancer
The Event: 2021 Champions Dinner benefiting The Baller Dream Foundation
Baller Sponsors: C.P. & Elizabeth Drewett – Drewett Works Architecture // Sandy & Marlene Horwitz – Innovative Wine Cellar Design // The DeTommaso Family // Dr. Mohammad Vaziri – Valley Perinatal Services // Andy Bolwar – Bella Grey Design // Robert Szewczyk – Rise48 Equity // Katrina Barrett
Event Date: May 1, 2021
Venue: The Brimley Family’s Private Home
Entertainment: Violinist Jonathan Levingston
Notable Moments: The new “Ballers” for 2021 were Calvin Holthusen, Delilah Capellan and Maci Lee Grannis. Per tradition, these brave children fighting childhood cancer received incredible gifts from their Baller Sponsors as a part of their presentation to the foundation supporters.
Photos Courtesy of Joanna Polling of Bun and Beanster