Celebrity TV Host Teresa Strasser Helps Saving Amy Raise Over $120,000 for Families Transitioning from Homelessness

Posted By on December 10, 2020
Teresa Strasser & Jennifer Kiernan, Saving Amy Founder

The Event: Toss Kindness Around Like Confetti – A Virtual Celebration

The Cause: Saving Amy

Event Date: November 7, 2020

Leading Campaign Sponsors: Team FAB 5, Team Valley Toyota Dealers, Team Avril Interiors, Team Fit for Golf and Life, Team Virginia Auto Service, Team MVPRX, Team Golden Heart Wellness, Team PHX Architecture, & Team Scottsdale Moms and North Phoenix Moms

Dollars raised: $120,000+

Notable Moment: The broadcast included touching moments from several families who have benefitting from the special services Saving Amy provides. Their smiles in the images below say it all!

To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.

Photos Courtesy of Saving Amy

Dora & Family
The Mireles-Aguilar Family
Fran and her Family
On set with the Saving Amy Team

