Celebrity TV Host Teresa Strasser Helps Saving Amy Raise Over $120,000 for Families Transitioning from Homelessness
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 10, 2020
The Event: Toss Kindness Around Like Confetti – A Virtual Celebration
The Cause: Saving Amy
Event Date: November 7, 2020
Leading Campaign Sponsors: Team FAB 5, Team Valley Toyota Dealers, Team Avril Interiors, Team Fit for Golf and Life, Team Virginia Auto Service, Team MVPRX, Team Golden Heart Wellness, Team PHX Architecture, & Team Scottsdale Moms and North Phoenix Moms
Dollars raised: $120,000+
Notable Moment: The broadcast included touching moments from several families who have benefitting from the special services Saving Amy provides. Their smiles in the images below say it all!
To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.
Photos Courtesy of Saving Amy