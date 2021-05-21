Celebrity Fight Night Foundation Merges with Gateway for Cancer Research

Richard and Dr. Stacie Stephenson announce the merger of Celebrity Fight Night Foundation and Gateway for Cancer Research. See link below for video announcement.

Celebrity Fight Night Foundation is merging with Gateway for Cancer Research, a global sponsor of innovative, patient-centric, clinical cancer research.

Celebrity Fight Night Foundation is an internationally recognized philanthropic organization that has generated more than $90 million in charitable funding throughout its 27-year history. The merger puts Gateway’s Chairman and Vice Chair, Richard J. Stephenson and Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, respectively, at the helm of the Phoenix-based Celebrity Fight Night organization, whose charity events support advances in health and well-being.

Celebrity Fight Night, whose work has supported a range of worthwhile causes, will now focus its firepower on defeating cancer.

“Stacie and I have been passionate supporters of Celebrity Fight Night and its tireless work to combat neurological disease and other devastating maladies,” said Richard Stephenson. “It is an honor to usher in the next era for an event that resonates with so many people and makes such a tremendous charitable impact.”

Dr. Stacie Stephenson said “My husband and I, joined by so many others, are on an unstoppable mission to end cancer as we know it. We support our mission with passion and a sense of urgency for the patients we serve. Bringing Celebrity Fight Night into the Gateway for Cancer Research family will do much to accelerate the realization of our vision, which is to create a world in which a cancer diagnosis is no longer feared.”

Richard Stephenson is a global merchant banker and the founder and chairman of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, established in 1988 following the death of his mother, Mary Brown Stephenson, from cancer. He created a new model of treatment that transformed the way surgeons, oncologists, and other clinical professionals care for patients with cancer. This whole-person cancer treatment approach combined with a compassionate, nurturing environment is now known as the “Mother Standard of Care” and provides a uniquely patient-centered approach to cancer treatment.

With expertise in regenerative, functional, natural, and advanced lifestyle medicine, Dr. Stacie Stephenson spent 15 years in private practice. Today she serves as Chair of Functional Medicine at Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Vice Chair of the board of directors for Gateway for Cancer Research. She is a noted speaker on the subject of health and wellness and the author of the newly released bestselling book, VIBRANT! A Ground Breaking Program to Get Energized, Own Your Health, and Glow. Just this monthChildhelp honored Dr. Stephenson with the prestigious Woman of the World award.

As Founder of Celebrity Fight Night, Jimmy Walker has excelled in securing support and endorsements from noted celebrities like David Foster, Reba McEntire, Andrea Bocelli, Billy Crystal, Josh Groban and numerous others. That combined with many decades of passion has placed Celebrity Fight Night in a league of its own. G

“I would like to thank everyone who has made Celebrity Fight Night such a successful event and the foundation upon which so many friendships have been formed,” Walker said. “I look forward to cheering on the Stephensons and Gateway for Cancer Research as they carry on the important work of Celebrity Fight Night,” he concluded.

Celebrity Fight Night is distinguished for its affiliation with the legendary Muhammad Ali, who served as the gala’s guest of honor for two decades until his passing in 2016.

“Muhammad and I were proud to be part of Celebrity Fight Night for more than 20 years,” said Lonnie Ali. “The legacy Jimmy created and the difference he made in the fight against Parkinson’s disease, as well as so many other important causes, will forever be recognized. We are grateful for Celebrity Fight Night’s significant role in establishing the world-class Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute.”

Sean Currie, who has been instrumental in advancing the fundraising success of Celebrity Fight Night since joining the organization in 1997, will continue to serve in his role as Executive Director. Michael Burton, Gateway for Cancer Research’s President and CEO, welcomed Mr. Currie to the Gateway family.

Planning for the next Celebrity Fight Night event is underway, with the event slated for Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Annoucement video:

www.celebrityfightnight.org

GatewayCR.org