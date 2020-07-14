Casandra Hernández Faham to Step Down as CALA Alliance Executive Director

Casandra Hernández Faham, who has led the multidisciplinary Latinx arts organization CALA Alliance since 2016, will step down from the position of Executive Director effective July 15.

At that time, she will also transition from her role as Curator of CALA Initiatives at ASU Art Museum. Hernández Faham will be joining the Arts and Culture team at The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation in New York City, where she will work to resource and amplify the work of artists and arts organizations in a national capacity.

“It’s been the greatest privilege of my career to work with artists and culture workers in Arizona, Mexico, and Latin America to tell new stories about our transborder connections and move our cultural imagination forward in Arizona,” Hernández Faham said. “I’m very proud to have been CALA’s first Executive Director, and to have worked with the board and team to transform CALA into the dynamic artist-centric organization that it is now.”

“Casandra’s leadership of CALA Alliance over the past years has been instrumental in our organization’s ability to positively impact our community through innovative programming centering Latinx and Latin American art and artists,” said CALA Alliance Board Chair Ruben Alvarez. “It is with mixed emotions that we bid her farewell, as she has been a truly inspirational leader. We wish Casandra the very best as she takes this new step in her amazing career.”

“We are thrilled for Casandra’s next chapter, says Miki Garcia, Director of ASU Art Museum. “She was critical in ASU Art Museum’s ability to contribute to the cultural landscape of Arizona in ways that value the creative contributions of Latinx and Latin American artists. Her vision and commitment to reimagining Arizona’s place in the Americas will leave a lasting legacy.”

After Hernandez Faham’s departure, Phoenix visual artist and arts educator Giovana Avilés will manage operations and programs for CALA Alliance. Avilés has held various roles with CALA since 2017 and most recently worked as Production Manager.

calaalliance.org