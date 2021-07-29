Cancer Support Community Arizona Opening Northern Arizona Office

Cancer Support Community Arizona invites the public to attend the grand opening celebration of its Northern Arizona office on Oct. 8 and 9. Northern Arizona residents will be introduced to Arizona’s only free, comprehensive program providing emotional support services to community members and their loved ones affected by cancer at any age, any stage and any diagnosis.

The two-day event in Flagstaff is free and open to the public. Activities will include in-person workshops, education sessions, healthy lifestyle classes and tours.

Cancer Support Community Arizona opened its doors in March of 1999. The nonprofit provides emotional and social support for anyone impacted by cancer by offering more than 100 programs per month that include support groups, social activities, mind/body therapies, nutritional counseling and educational seminars. All programs are offered free of charge and designed to support cancer patients, their families and caregivers throughout their cancer journey.

To register for the event, visit NAZOpening.givesmart.com or cscaz.org.