Brophy Fashion Show Tradition Continues with Innovation
The Event: Brophy Fashion Show 2020-2021 The Art of Fashion benefiting Brophy College Preparatory‘s Financial Aid Fund
Honorary Chairs: Adria Renke & Bob Ryan
Event Chairs: Tess Burleson & Nancy Holben-Bates
Runway Presentation: The Art of Fashion by Neiman Marcus followed by the class of 2021 in several local brands and the Brophy Varsity Shop
Event Date: March 25, 2021
Venue: JW Marriot Scottsdale Camelback Inn
Dollars Raised: $610,000
Notable Moments: The annual event, themed “Excellence In All Pursuits” took an innovative twist in several aspects. First it was the first in its 37 year history that combined with their auction and also because the runway started in the main event ballroom area and then carried into the outdoor space as family members socially distanced at tables of four, following all Covid safety protocols.
Photos courtesy of Brophy College Preparatory