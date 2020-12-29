Bookmarked: Naomi Berry

Naomi Berry, Licensed professional counselor

The theme of this month’s issue is “Healthy Living,” and with that in mind Frontdoors asked a prominent local counselor for an inspiring read to start the year.

RECOMMENDS:

“Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor E. Frankl

Her Take

“In the words of author Viktor Frankl, a Holocaust survivor, ‘When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.’ The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken many of us to our core, both professionally and personally. Our sense of control has been shattered. But, if we are willing, it allows us to construct a new sense of purpose and meaning. Be willing: Focus your mind and watch what you manifest flourish.

“Change is not always easy, but it can be liberating. Again, Frankl is poignantly relevant: ‘Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.’

“Choose wisely.”