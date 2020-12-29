- UCP of Central Arizona to Open New Facility at Ability360Posted 2 days ago
- Flagstaff Chef Wins Food Network Show, Donates Winnings to Special Olympics ArizonaPosted 3 days ago
- Arizona Broadcasters to Simulcast Cronkite Documentary on Youth Suicide in ArizonaPosted 4 days ago
- Fresh Start, T.W. Lewis Foundation Distribute Gift Cards for 100 Women and FamiliesPosted 3 weeks ago
- Valley Partnership Raises $80,000+ in Support of St. Vincent de PaulPosted 3 weeks ago
- Goodmans Offers Free Furniture to NonprofitsPosted 4 weeks ago
Bookmarked: Naomi Berry
The theme of this month’s issue is “Healthy Living,” and with that in mind Frontdoors asked a prominent local counselor for an inspiring read to start the year.
RECOMMENDS:
“Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor E. Frankl
Her Take
“In the words of author Viktor Frankl, a Holocaust survivor, ‘When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.’ The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken many of us to our core, both professionally and personally. Our sense of control has been shattered. But, if we are willing, it allows us to construct a new sense of purpose and meaning. Be willing: Focus your mind and watch what you manifest flourish.
“Change is not always easy, but it can be liberating. Again, Frankl is poignantly relevant: ‘Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.’
“Choose wisely.”