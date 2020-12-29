Bookmarked: Naomi Berry

Share
Posted By on December 29, 2020
Naomi Berry, Licensed professional counselor

The theme of this month’s issue is “Healthy Living,” and with that in mind Frontdoors asked a prominent local counselor for an inspiring read to start the year.

RECOMMENDS:

“Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor E. Frankl

Her Take

       “In the words of author Viktor Frankl, a Holocaust survivor, ‘When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.’ The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken many of us to our core, both professionally and personally. Our sense of control has been shattered. But, if we are willing, it allows us to construct a new sense of purpose and meaning. Be willing: Focus your mind and watch what you manifest flourish.

       “Change is not always easy, but it can be liberating. Again, Frankl is poignantly relevant: ‘Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.’

       “Choose wisely.”

Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.