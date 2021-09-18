Bookmarked: Anthony J. Wallace

Anthony J. Wallace, Journalist and podcast producer for State of the Arts Arizona, a Hear Arizona podcast series supported by Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust

RECOMMENDS:

“Over the Edge: Death in Grand Canyon” by Michael Ghiglieri and Thomas Myers

His Take:

“There is no book I have bought or gifted or talked about or read more than ‘Over the Edge: Death in Grand Canyon.’ On its face, the book’s premise is perhaps disturbing or unappealing. It’s filled with the accounts of ‘all known deaths’ in the Grand Canyon. There are falls, drownings, air accidents, murder, rockslides and more.

“In my own fully biased opinion, the Grand Canyon is the most beautiful place on Earth, and I’ve always been so proud of the fact that it’s in our state. This book has only enhanced the mystique of the place in my mind — and increased my respect for it.

“Not every story ends in death, and there are some unbelievable ones — from the legendarily mysterious disappearance of Glen and Bessie Hyde to the plane crash responsible for the formation of the FAA to the

complex controversy over who killed John Wesley Powell’s defecting explorers — Mormon settlers or Shivwits Indians? This book is the best; you can open it to any page, any chapter, and be instantly absorbed. You will learn about the tantalizing history of the West through the prism of the best Wonder of the World, and you’ll be armed with a bunch of new stories that will capture any dinner table or happy hour.”