The Board of Visitors presents 2020 & 2021 Flower Girls Together

Posted By on May 13, 2021
Kiki Longo, Macy Garlick, Megan Zacher & Charlotte Gillem

The Event: The 105th & 106th Annual Charity Ball presented by The Board of Visitors

Event Leadership: Kris Scardello, 2020 Ball Chair / Susan Westra, 2020 The Board of Visitors Board Chairman / Pam Kolbe, 2021 Ball Chair / Betsy Moore, 2021 The Board of Visitors Board Chairman

Event Date: April 10, 2021

Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn

Notable Moments: Despite the annual tradition of the 105th ball being postponed and combined with the 106th ball due to the COVID pandemic, the Flower Girl families were thrilled to be able to come together for this pared-down event and keep the beautiful tradition alive.

Photos Courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Susan Westra, Shannon Jones & Kris Scardello
The Mertel Family
Connie Schwarzkopf, Katie Harris & Luke Schwarzkopf
The Maffi Family
The Snyder Family
Alison Getz, Katherine Getz, Ellen Dannerback & Jane Dannerback
The Walker Family
Lory Parson, Meghan Fable & Molly Bland
Wade & Eliza Stooks
Emily & Craig Machen
Tyler & Sydney Guest-Nelson
Summer & David McAllaster, Jr.
Megan & Robert Goldwater, III
Annabel & John Symington IV
James & Julianna Westfall
The stunning decor and socially distanced tables
