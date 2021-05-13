Don't miss
The Board of Visitors presents 2020 & 2021 Flower Girls Together
Posted By Frontdoors Media on May 13, 2021
The Event: The 105th & 106th Annual Charity Ball presented by The Board of Visitors
Event Leadership: Kris Scardello, 2020 Ball Chair / Susan Westra, 2020 The Board of Visitors Board Chairman / Pam Kolbe, 2021 Ball Chair / Betsy Moore, 2021 The Board of Visitors Board Chairman
Event Date: April 10, 2021
Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn
Notable Moments: Despite the annual tradition of the 105th ball being postponed and combined with the 106th ball due to the COVID pandemic, the Flower Girl families were thrilled to be able to come together for this pared-down event and keep the beautiful tradition alive.
Photos Courtesy of Scott Foust Studios