Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Will Honor 30 Front Line Heroes

Nominate an Arizona hero for their efforts during COVID-19

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is calling on Arizonans to nominate a “Front Line Hero” for a chance to win $1,000. From first responders and health care workers to grocery store clerks and teachers, BCBSAZ will recognize 30 Arizonans with a $1,000 prize as a gesture of gratitude for stepping up to serve others in a time of uncertainty.

Individuals can nominate themselves or others in the community across six categories — including first responders, health care workers, grocery store clerks, teachers and volunteers — to each receive a $1,000 prize. One Front Line Hero in each of the six categories will also have the chance to select a local nonprofit to receive a $10,000 donation from BCBSAZ. The donations will help the selected nonprofits continue serving Arizonans in need through the pandemic.

“We’re inspired by the resiliency and selfless acts of kindness we’ve seen from Arizonans to support one another in these challenging and unprecedented times,” said Pam Kehaly, president and CEO of BCBSAZ. “We want to recognize, thank and honor these unsung heroes and pay it forward by assisting nonprofits in Arizona with their ongoing efforts to support those most in need.”

Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 29. Winners will be notified in early December and announced in early January 2021.

For categories and entry details, visit azblue.com/heroes.