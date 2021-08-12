Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona to Award $400,000 to Tackle Diabetes in Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) will grant $400,000 to local organizations to help reverse the diabetes trend and its impact on Arizonans.

Grants will be awarded to Arizona nonprofits, academic institutions, and government entities that are seeking resources to further their work related to prevention, treatment, and management of diabetes, while also addressing the social determinants of health.

Organizations may request up to $75,000 in funding for proposals that will improve health outcomes for individuals living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, or gestational diabetes. Selected proposals will be funded for a 12-month term, beginning Nov. 1, 2021.

Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of premature death in Arizona, according to the AZDHS 2021 Diabetes Action Plan and Report, and greatly contributes to early disability. The report states that an estimated 1 in 3 Arizonans has pre-diabetes, and approximately 90% of those individuals are unaware that they have pre-diabetes, while 1 in 10 Arizonans has diabetes, with communities of color, including African Americans, American Indians, and Hispanic/Latino communities disproportionately impacted.

“Many people in Arizona are facing or will face diabetes, and at BCBSAZ, we do not want Arizonans to face that burden alone,” said Pam Kehaly, President and Chief Executive Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “Through these grants, we will be able to provide support and resources to those affected by diabetes and hope to reduce the growing number of Arizonans living with this chronic condition.”

Through its Mobilize AZ public health movement, BCBSAZ amplifies its impact to inspire health by partnering with local organizations that are already tackling these important health issues. BCBSAZ has awarded more than $754,000 in grants to organizations that are dedicated to reducing the burden of diabetes.

Proposals will be accepted starting Aug. 5, 2021, and will close on Sept. 2, 2021, at 5 p.m. MST. For more information and proposal guidelines, visit https://www.mobilizeaz.com/diabetes-grant-program/.

