Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Fiesta Bowl Announce Winners of Empowering Diversity Scholarship

The Fiesta Bowl Organization and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona have awarded the first-ever Empowering Diversity Scholarship, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Fiesta Bowl.



The total of $80,000 in awards will support Arizona minority residents who attend or plan to attend in-state, post-secondary institutions. Sixteen recipients were selected, each receiving a $5,000 grant for their higher education.



“The Empowering Diversity Scholarship recipients are remarkable young people, balancing academics with community service,” said Pam Kehaly, President and CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “These students are Arizona’s future leaders and their diverse perspectives and passions will continue to inspire a healthier, and more inclusive Arizona.”



Applicants must have been in their senior year of high school or college students attending an Arizona post-secondary institution (including community colleges) to be eligible. Other requirements were that applicants must be a minority, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA and have completed a minimum of 50 community service hours to benefit their communities.



“Since our founding in 1971, the Fiesta Bowl has been committed to being More Than Just a Game by serving our community and creating opportunities for Arizonans,” said Fiesta Bowl Executive Director Mike Nealy. “Working with an equally-committed partner in Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, this scholarship program will push our community’s diverse talent pool forward by supporting their educational, civic and career pursuits.”



The 16 scholarship winners are:

Freya Abraham | University of Arizona | Neuroscience and Cognitive Studies and Biochemistry

Angelyka Radke | Arizona State University | Business Entrepreneurship

Veronica Aguilar | Arizona State University | MBA

Katherine Guadalupe Velazquez | High School Student | Undecided

Patrick Hoyack | Northern Arizona University | Hotel and Restaurant Management

Reyna Clark | University of Arizona | Engineering and Mathematics

Suhani Patel | High School Student | Computer Science

Racheal Bayode | Grand Canyon University | Biology with an emphasis in Pre-Med

Daniel Villalobos Cruz | University of Arizona | Public Health

Janet Mancillas | Arizona State University | Medical Studies

Elizabeth Quintero | Coconino Community College | Ecology

Michael Ignacio Wells | Arizona State University | Justice Studies and Political Science

Alexis Rodriguez | Arizona State University | Social Justice and Human Rights

Sara Anne Galindez | University of Arizona | Law and Psychology

Nicole Lee | High School Student | Business Analysis

Manuel Javier Acosta | University of Arizona | Pharmaceutical Sciences