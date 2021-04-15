Big Night Out Goes to the Wild Side!

Event Co-Chairs Kimberly & Chris Guimarin and Andrew & Amy Walters

The Event: Big Night Out In the Wild benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Bigs of the Year: Site-Based Big of the Year – James Milano // Community-Based Big Sister of the Year – Kristi Cozier // Community-Based Big Brother of the Year – Martez Killens

Presenting Sponsor: Leslie’s

Explorer Sponsors: Alliance Bank of Arizona, Eide Bailly, Fry’s Food Stores, National Bank of Arizona, SFE, SRP & UMB Bank

Event Date: April 9, 2021

Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

It was Wild!: The hybrid event included an interactive auction led by Letitia Frye and some special guests including a fairly large snake to kick-off the evening! Sheriff Paul Penzone, Veronica Penzone, Congressman Greg Stanton and Nicole Stanton also continued their long standing support of the organization with special video messages from home.

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos courtesy of Redd Legend Media

Big Sister of the Year Kristi Crozier with Little Sister Ebony

OD Harris and Elizabeth Creole Badeaux

Stephen Lawrence and Heather Totman

Keane Capello, Marissa Puzz, BBBSAZ President and CEO Laura Capello, Tom Julian, Jill Watts & Shawn McClain

Mario & Nazblith Aniles

Oscar De las salas with a new “friend”

CBS 5 Meteorologist Paul Horton