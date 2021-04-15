- Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center Expanding to ScottsdalePosted 2 days ago
Big Night Out Goes to the Wild Side!
The Event: Big Night Out In the Wild benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona
Bigs of the Year: Site-Based Big of the Year – James Milano // Community-Based Big Sister of the Year – Kristi Cozier // Community-Based Big Brother of the Year – Martez Killens
Presenting Sponsor: Leslie’s
Explorer Sponsors: Alliance Bank of Arizona, Eide Bailly, Fry’s Food Stores, National Bank of Arizona, SFE, SRP & UMB Bank
Event Date: April 9, 2021
Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa
It was Wild!: The hybrid event included an interactive auction led by Letitia Frye and some special guests including a fairly large snake to kick-off the evening! Sheriff Paul Penzone, Veronica Penzone, Congressman Greg Stanton and Nicole Stanton also continued their long standing support of the organization with special video messages from home.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos courtesy of Redd Legend Media