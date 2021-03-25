- BHHS Legacy Foundation Presents Kids in Focus with $84,500 Grant for Mentoring ProgramPosted 14 mins ago
BHHS Legacy Foundation Presents Kids in Focus with $84,500 Grant for Mentoring Program
Berridge Nurseries in Phoenix recently played host for the opening of the new “Hope in the Garden” exhibit featuring 50 nature-themed photos taken by the youth who participate in Kids in Focus. BHHS Legacy Foundation decided the event was the perfect occasion to present a $84,500 grant supporting the organization’s mentoring program that uses the restorative power of photography to inspire at-risk youth to open their eyes to their own potential as they build the resilience they need to overcome challenges.
“BHHS Legacy Foundation is proud to support Kids in Focus and its vital work building trusting relationships with at-risk youth,” said BHHS Legacy Foundation president and CEO Gerald Wissink. “Through their innovative program, Kids in Focus guides youth on a journey of self-discovery, helping them build self-confidence and hope for their futures.”
The photos will remain on display at Berridge Nurseries through March 28 and are available for purchase at the nursery, with all proceeds benefitting Kids in Focus. Images can be ordered on canvas or metal and will be mailed to the buyer within two weeks of the purchase.
“Kids in Focus is a tremendous organization, and we are looking forward to showcasing the talent and creativity of these young photographers,” said Christine Fortman, co-owner of Berridge.
Click here to learn more about this special photography exhibit.