Beemer Helps Her Buddies at the Arizona Animal Welfare League Find Furever Homes

For a second year, Chapman BMW on Camelback has donated more than $78,000 to pay the adoption fees for homeless adult dogs and cats at the Arizona Animal Welfare League. The adoption event, called Beemer’s Buddies, began Feb. 3 and only ends once 391 animals have found their furever homes. This is the largest sponsorship of adoption fees by a community business in the history of AAWL.

It all started in 2019 when general manager Bob Colabianchi met a beautiful cattle dog at an AAWL event at Chapman BMW on Camelback. Beemer and two other dogs were found abandoned and in poor health at a derelict home in northern Arizona. Through AAWL’s network of Rural Rescue partners, they were rescued and driven hundreds of miles for medical attention and to find the families they deserve. Bob then met and fostered Beemer, who went everywhere with him — in the dealership and beyond. Eventually Bob “foster failed,” adopting Beemer into his home and inspiring his love of shelter pets everywhere.

AAWL is celebrating its 50th anniversary of saving lives this year as Arizona’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter. Since 1971, AAWL has saved the lives of more than 100,000 homeless animals from across the country and now has:

More than 100 employees, 600 volunteers and 100+ foster families

A humane education program that services hundreds of children and teens each year through camps, leadership opportunities and hands-on learning

A low-cost clinic that provides thousands of people in the community with affordable vet services and vaccine clinics

A second adoption location inside Chandler Fashion Center was added in 2012, replacing a former puppy mill store

To learn more, go to aawl.org/Beemersbuddies.