BBB Pacific Southwest Announces Arizona 2020 Torch Awards for Ethics Winners

Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) has named six winning companies for their 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics for Greater Arizona, sponsored by Desert Financial Credit Union.

The award raises awareness in marketplace ethics and honors businesses that operate with integrity.

The businesses awarded displayed an outstanding level of ethics throughout a challenging year. BBB announced the following businesses as winners of this year’s awards:

Category I Winner (1-5 Employees): Nelson Estate Jewelers, LLC

Category II Winner (6-10 Employees): Curt’s Auto Repair

Category III Winner (11-20 Employees): Compass Cleaning Solutions

Category IV Winner (21-50 Employees): Rescue One Air, LLC

Category V Winner (51-150 Employees): 1st Yuma Bank

Category VI Winner (151+ Employees): OneAZ Credit Union

“This has been a difficult year for businesses, and doing the right thing is not always easy. These companies have demonstrated a commitment to ethical business practices even in the most difficult times,” said Shelley Bradley, BBB Director of Programs & Special Events. “This year’s winners represent BBB’s community of trustworthy businesses that operate with integrity at the forefront.”

BBB pivoted this year’s in-person signature event to a virtual format as an ongoing commitment to keep our community safe and healthy.

