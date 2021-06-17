Basketball Hall of Fame, Arizona Basketball Coaches Association Create “AdmiHER”

A new initiative called “AdmiHER” launched with a mission to support the growth of girls’ basketball through mentorship, access and health & wellness programming.

Developed by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., and supported by the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association, the name “AdmiHER” shows the admiration the two entities have for the girls and women in the sport who against the odds continue to play, coach, and mentor in an effort to learn, grow and better themselves and their communities.

Starting June 18, the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association will host Section 7 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the first event that will serve as a fundraising vessel for the newly launched AdmiHER initiative.

“In recent years, Arizona has seen a sharp decline in participation for girls high school basketball,” said Matt King, President of the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association. “Some of our largest high schools are having difficulty fielding teams at the varsity, junior varsity and freshman level. We’re setting out to change that, as we know the value sport participation can bring to young athletes in terms of confidence, self-discipline, relationship building, opportunities for higher education and more.”

Section 7 will feature a 16-team “AdmiHER” bracket showcasing local Arizona varsity talent. The overall event will feature over 190 teams, with funds generated used to support the program in Arizona communities. To make a donation, text SECTION7AZ to 243725.

In the coming months, three Basketball Hall of Fame events in Arizona will raise funds for the AdmiHER campaign – the Jerry Colangelo Golf Classic held at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, the Jerry Colangelo Classic collegiate basketball quadruple-header at Phoenix Suns Arena, and Hoophall West high school basketball showcase in Scottsdale.

hoophall.com/events