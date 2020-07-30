Bashas Raises $78,413 for Families Facing Homelessness

While Arizona reels from the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus, many citizens are stepping up to help families facing unpaid bills and the prospect of homelessness.

Bashas’ Family of Stores conducted a fundraiser in their stores from June 16th to June 30th, and generous customers donated $78,413.69 to help families in need served by A New Leaf.

“We are so thrilled with their tremendous support, and it will be a substantial help during this pandemic,” says Michael Hughes, CEO of A New Leaf “Trey Basha and the entire, extended Bashas’ family has been a close partner to A New Leaf for many years. They are a true community grocer, and community partner.”

All funds will be dedicated to providing support to households struggling with unemployment, housing instability, unpaid utility bills, and other ongoing expenses that present serious community challenges.

“We are honored to support the work of A New Leaf as they help provide a hand-up to families in need,” says Edward “Trey” Basha, president & CEO of Bashas’ Family of Stores. “We are blessed with extremely generous customers who continually step up to make a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

TurnaNewLeaf.org