Barrow Neurological Foundation Appoints Sharon Stone as a Trustee

Barrow Neurological Foundation has named Sharon Stone as a member of its Board of Trustees.

The Emmy, Golden Globe Award and Nobel Peace Summit Award Recipient, New York Times Best-Selling Author and activist is especially passionate about brain research, and credits Barrow President and CEO and Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, Dr. Michael T. Lawton, for saving her life.

“The majority of people who go through what happened to me do not survive, let alone recover,“ Stone said. ”I’m able to be here today walking and talking because of Dr. Lawton.”

In September 2001, Stone suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm that led to a massive stroke. Dr. Lawton completed surgery that saved Stone’s life. Since then, Stone has become a strong advocate for brain health and warning women of the risks of stroke.

“Our dedicated Board of Trustees has propelled our foundation through the challenges of the pandemic, and as we look forward to expanding our footprint around the nation and the world, having an accomplished and passionate ambassador like Sharon Stone join our board only accelerates our ability to help Barrow Neurological Institute save lives,” said Katie Cobb, President of Barrow Neurological Foundation. “We are beyond fortunate to be able to benefit from Sharon’s strength, courage and commitment in the face of adversity and will benefit greatly as she aids us in tackling some of the greatest neurological diseases in the world today.”

Stone’s appointment to the Board also coincides with the appointment of a new Board Chair and Vice-Chair.

Incoming Chair Mike Hecomovich was the founder and Chairman/CEO of Global Marketing Services, the exclusive sales and marketing organization that represented IBM Printing Supplies in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific for ten years. He is the co-founder of VitaVirtual, a Virtual Spine Wellness Company located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Hecomovich replaces outgoing chair David Rauch, who helped lead the foundation over the past two years including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Incoming Vice-Chair Dr. Mitchel Sayare was the co-founder, Chairman and CEO of NASDAQ-listed ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN), a billion-dollar biotechnology company focused on developing anti-cancer drugs. Dr. Sayare serves on the boards of several for-profit companies.

