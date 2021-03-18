Barrett-Jackson to Sell Special-Edition Mustang to Benefit Michael Phelps Foundation

Barrett-Jackson will sell the first-production 2010 Ford Roush Mustang Barrett-Jackson Edition with 100 percent of the sale price benefiting the Michael Phelps Foundation at its upcoming Scottsdale auction.

The first of only 25 built as part of a collaboration between Sherwin-Williams, Roush and Barrett-Jackson, the Mustang will be sold during the March 2021 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, March 20-27.

The special edition Mustang was donated by Chris Connor, retired Chairman and CEO of The Sherwin-Williams Company. To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise more than $127 million for more than 130 local and national charitable organizations.

“We were honored to host Olympian Michael Phelps at Barrett-Jackson in the past, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming him and his wife Nicole to our March event for the auction of the very first Barrett-Jackson Edition Roush Mustang ever built,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Their commitment to promoting healthy, active lives through their important work with the Michael Phelps Foundation is admirable, and we are glad we can help their efforts through this sale.”

The 2010 Ford Roush Mustang Barrett-Jackson Edition is the result of a limited-edition build program with Sherwin-Williams, Roush and Barrett-Jackson. The first of only 25 produced, the Mustang is powered by a 540-horsepower R2300 Roush supercharged V8 engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The limited-edition pony car is painted in Planet Color’s Red Hot Chili Pepper paint with Snow White graphics. The interior features leather seats with embroidered Barrett-Jackson logo, four-piece performance pedal, illuminated Roush sill plates and 001 nameplate.

Michael Phelps

“Michael Phelps inspired us all during the course of his decorated swimming career,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “Translating his passion for swimming into helping youth and adults alike live more active lifestyles is just as inspiring. It will be exciting to see this incredible Barrett-Jackson edition Roush Mustang cross the block knowing that 100 percent of the hammer price will benefit his foundation and possibly inspire a new generation of Olympic swimmers.”

Established in 2008, the Michael Phelps Foundation (MPF) offers access to the same curriculum and principles that helped propel the best swimmer in the world. Along with a coalition of strategic partners, MPF has provided learn-to-swim, healthy living, and goal-setting curriculum to more than 100,000 people around the world through the Boys and Girls Club of America and Special Olympics International.

barrett-jackson.com