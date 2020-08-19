Ballet Theatre of Phoenix to Open New Studio on Sept. 8

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix will open its new studios in the center of uptown Phoenix on Sept. 8.

Conceived by Venue Projects with architect Martha Baker of InKinetic, the new state-of-the-art facility boasts 7,800 square feet for dance instruction.

With an emphasis on classical ballet, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix instructors follow the American Ballet Theatre’s National Curriculum, training dancers from ages 3 to pre-professional level. The studios also hold extensive ballet classes for adults, as well as classes in other movement styles including contemporary and tap dance.

Studios are also open to the community for rental, providing a space for dancers and instructors to develop a wide array of movement — from yoga and salsa to Bellydance and hip-hop.

The Ballet Theatre of Phoenix Studios are located at 6201 N. 7th St in the heart of Uptown Phoenix and will open Sept. 8 for both in-person and on-line classes. Fall classes will begin August 24 online via Zoom, moving to in person/hybrid classes on Sept. 8.

Private guided tours will be held by appointment and may be reserved by calling 602-957-3364.

In August 2017, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix launched the PLIÉS Program (Providing Leaps In Elementary School). This program, in partnership with Loma Linda Elementary School, provides underserved students in the neighborhood with full immersion in a world-class arts education in Classical Ballet.

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix classes are held throughout the year for students of all levels in multiple styles of dance.

ballettheatreofphoenix.org

