Backpacks for Breakfast at Daily Dose

Donate school supplies and get free pancakes or specialty coffee at Daily Dose

Daily Dose is partnering with Harvest Compassion Center for a school supply drive. Guests who donate a backpack with school supplies through July 31 at Daily Dose’s Old Town Scottsdale and midtown Phoenix locations will receive a free stack of pancakes or non-alcoholic specialty coffee. Pancake options include cinnamon roll, s’mores and mixed berry protein. Non-alcoholic specialty coffee drinks include the Bee Keeper, Mellow Bean, Choc-o-mel and Filthy Chai; all are available with whole, skim, oat or almond milk.

The goal is to provide more than 800 Phoenix-area students with school supplies for the upcoming school year. The most-needed supplies include backpacks, lunch boxes, pencil boxes, scissors, glue, crayons and spiral notebooks. If you can’t make it to Daily Dose, school supply donations to Harvest Compassion Center can be made online at amzn.to/2ROad7z.