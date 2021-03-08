Back to School Clothing Drive Elects New Board Chair

Vincent Payne

Vincent Payne has been elected President of the Back to School Clothing Drive Board of Directors for 2021.

The retired Intel executive will be joined on the executive committee by Vice President Bill Hawley, Senior Manager Client Advocacy Team, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.; Treasurer Ken Jacobson, Vice President and Corporate Controller, Avnet; and Secretary Amy Gilner, Associate Broker, Realty ONE Group.

Matt O’Day, a tax accountant at Whitman & Jackson CPA’s PC, was also elected to the board.

He serves alongside board members Elvy Barton, Forest Health Management Principal, SRP; Marie Brennan, Executive Director, Deer Valley Education Foundation; Katie Callaway, Director, Fennemore Craig; Rosa Casas, Regional Banking District Manager, Wells Fargo; Lisa H. Deane, Chief Member Services Officer, State Bar of Arizona; Charmane Osborn, Police Commander, Phoenix Police Department; Ian Schwartz, Meteorologist and Reporter, CBS5KPHO/3TV/AZFamily.com; and Bonnie Smith, Sales Executive, First American Title.

Jorge Hernandez of UPS has completed his service on the board.

Founded in 1967, Back to School Clothing Drive provides new clothes, shoes, backpacks and school supplies to low-income students at Title I elementary schools throughout Maricopa County. More than 25,000 children are impacted by our programs each year. Back to School Clothing Drive operates with three employees, a 13-member volunteer board of directors, and more than 2,500 dedicated volunteers.

backtoschoolclothingdrive.com