Aunt Rita’s Foundation Names Jimmy Thomason New Executive Director

Jimmy Thomason

Aunt Rita’s Foundation has selected Jimmy Thomason as its incoming Executive Director starting April 5. Outgoing Executive Director Glen Spencer will remain connected to the organization.

Thomason has been actively involved in the HIV community since 2005. Jimmy joined Aunt Rita’s Board of Directors in 2016 and transitioned to Board Chair in 2019. He has been a leader at Bank of America for the last 12 years and most recently served as Vice President of Global Human Resources. While at Bank of America Jimmy served as the community outreach chair for the LGBT employee network.

Prior to his roles at Bank of America, Jimmy worked in Human Resources and restaurant management at Hilton Hotels, and as assistant to the CEO at The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Arizona.

“The Board of Directors is in full support of Jimmy’s incoming role as Executive Director at Aunt Rita’s,” said Linda Watt, an Aunt Rita’s Board Member. “He has been engaged at every level with the organization for many years, has a personal connection with HIV and HIV services in our community, and will be an outstanding leader for Aunt Rita’s.”

Thomason has received fundraising and volunteer awards from Aunt Rita’s Foundation, Southwest Center, one-n-ten, Phoenix Pride, and several other organizations throughout the Valley. He has volunteered for more than 5 years as a cabin counselor at one-n-ten’s Camp OUTDoors. He has served on committees and chaired fundraisers for various LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS organizations over the years.

“It is an honor to represent Aunt Rita’s as Executive Director,” Thomason said. ”After being diagnosed with HIV at age 22, I was a beneficiary of Aunt Rita’s partner agencies and can speak from a personal perspective of the impact of their services. This is an organization and cause for which I care deeply; I am excited to support Aunt Rita’s in a new capacity. I look forward to furthering the significant work of Aunt Rita’s Foundation and its mission to end HIV in our community.”

Aunt Rita’s Foundation will continue its philanthropy and innovative programs for HIV testing, prevention, education, and advocacy.

auntritas.org