August 2020 Cover Story: Dedication. Inspiration. Conservation.

Photo Credit: Marion Rhoades Photography

When he was a boy growing up in Oklahoma, Norberto “Bert” Castro attended a birthday party for friends at the Tulsa Zoo. After his mother picked him up, the 7-year-old son of Cuban immigrants told her he knew what he wanted to do with his life. “I want to be a zookeeper, and I want to take care of the elephant that I got to meet today,” Castro recalled.

Seventeen years later, after earning a degree in zoology, Castro did become that elephant’s keeper. Her name was Gunda, and she was an Asian elephant. “I was mystified and amazed at how smart she was,” Castro said. “I’ve had a tremendous love for animals all of my life, so that has been my calling.”

Over the past 35 years, Castro has heeded that call at six zoos, starting as a volunteer and then working as a zookeeper, curator, executive director and, now, president and CEO of the Phoenix Zoo. Over that time, he’s seen how zoos have evolved from menageries where people came to gawk at animals to bio parks to conservation organizations. “Even though they’re family-oriented and great places to have wholesome fun and see animals from all over the world, our mission is to protect animals and ensure that they will be around for many, many years to come,” he said.

Despite witnessing industry changes and increasing threats to wildlife as well as weathering both the Great Recession and the effects of physical storms, nothing prepared Castro for the most significant threat the Phoenix Zoo has ever experienced: the coronavirus.

Photo Credit: The Phoenix Zoo

It came in mid-March — peak season for the zoo — when Castro, his board and senior staff decided the zoo needed to close for community safety. As a nonprofit that doesn’t receive funding from local or state government, the timing was exceedingly bad. “We’re a seasonal operation in that we make our money during the high season to pull us through the summer. We closed the zoo at the time when most of our revenues come in.”

The losses came quickly, said Bonnie Mendoza, the zoo’s vice president and chief financial officer. “Just the second half of March, we lost almost $1.2 million in admission, retail and food revenue. That’s aside from the events and educational programs we had to cancel. Then we were shut the entire month of April. That’s another $1.6 million in lost admission, retail and food,” she said.

Perhaps more devastating were the staff layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts that followed. At the time, the zoo was fully staffed with about 450 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees. Today, the zoo is running with less than 200. “We’ve had to make some really difficult decisions over the past several months. It’s been devastating for us,” said Christine Lowery-Nunez, vice president of human resources.

The team immediately began navigating the loans and assistance programs the zoo could apply for and it received funds from both the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. “We were fortunate to get that funding to allow us to keep a lot of our employees here,” Mendoza said.

“Our president and core team were here from sunup to sundown and beyond, just being on top of things so that they could make sure we were making the right decisions for our staff,” said Jennifer Flowers, director of guest experiences and membership. “People actually felt bad for the executives having to make the hard decisions,”

she said, choking back tears. Thanks to grant monies, they were able to pay all of the zoo’s full-time employees that had been furloughed.

Of course, being a zoo, it wasn’t just the staff the team was worried about. “Staff here, whether they’re regular or seasonal, love the zoo with a passion. So their chief concern was the animals,” Flowers said.

With 3,000 animals to care for, the zoo must keep their health and safety top of mind. “We have to make 5,000 meals a day,” Castro said. “It’s not like you can just close the doors, lock up and walk away. It’s business as usual when it comes to the welfare of our animals, many of which are highly endangered and critical to the conservation work we do.”

As such, the zoo has kept its operations teams, animal care teams and veterinary teams on-site throughout the closure. “It takes nearly 100 keepers to care for those animals and do more than just tend to their exhibit space. They still have to pay attention to those animals on a daily basis and make sure their behaviors are being marked down,” Mendoza said.

With all that in mind, it was imperative to find a revenue stream to allow the zoo to buy food, care for the animals and maintain some financial stability going into the future.

Enter “Cruise the Zoo.”

After the shutdown, the team started looking for out-of-the-box ways to bring in money and noticed that many restaurants and venues were turning to drive-thru services. They wondered if — with its 125-acre footprint and broad pathways — the zoo could be made accessible by car.

Photo Credit: Seibert photo

On a Friday afternoon, seven members of the core leadership team jumped into their cars and started driving different routes to see if they could make it work. They determined that, yes, they could safely invite the public to drive in their own cars with their own families on a safari-type adventure.

On Monday morning, the rest of the team got word of the plan and all sprang into action, making signs, producing an audio tour and preparing for the launch. “It was all hands on deck,” said Lowery-Nunez.

Just two days later, they launched Cruise the Zoo to extraordinary results. “People went nuts. Our server crashed when we launched tickets,” Flowers said.

The public was clearly clamoring for a way to safely get out of their houses for a fun family experience. “People were saying, ‘Thank you for doing this,’” Flowers said. “We had kiddos waving to us, blowing us kisses.”

The animals took notice as well. “The animals were like, ‘Wow, what’s going on?’ They were very curious,” Lowery-Nunez said.

In just 18 days in May, they brought in nearly 12,000 cars, received rave reviews and had ticket revenue of over $700,000. Cruise the Zoo has since become a monthly staple for the zoo and a fundamental way to bring in needed revenue. “It’s a very happy story for all of us in the sense that it’s good for the public and it’s raised considerable revenues that we need,” Castro said.

On top of that, the public has stepped up to donate more than $800,000 to the Phoenix Zoo’s Relief Fund, and some members have decided not to have their memberships extended because of the closure, opting instead to consider the lost time a donation. “Our appreciation cannot be overstated,” Mendoza said. “The outpouring of support has been overwhelming.”

The closure has also brought other silver linings — such as the opportunity to build a new toucan exhibit and remodel the Cavern Cafe — as well as time to reflect and grow in new areas. Chief among these has been expansion in the digital realm. “The day that we closed, we decided if people can’t come to the zoo traditionally, we’re going to offer it virtually,” Castro said.

Digital safaris let guests explore areas of the zoo that are typically off-limits, along with a chance to meet zookeepers and get up close with animals. The zoo also put lots of educational opportunities on its website, so kids can do science-based activities on the Internet. “They are a huge hit, and a good way to stay engaged with the community,” Castro said.

Along those lines, the zoo turned its cocktail happy hour “Roars and Pours” into a virtual experience, too. Two of the education staff served as hosts, venturing to different areas of the zoo and talking about the animals there. “People could watch it live and send in questions or tell us what other animals they wanted to see,” Flowers said. The event raised critical funds to keep animals fed and cared for.

Speaking of animals, some of the zoo’s residents have helped with fundraising even more directly. After the zoo’s digital communications specialist suggested using the app Cameo to sell personalized messages to fans, the zoo decided to make their two-toed sloth Fernando the first sloth on the platform. “Sure enough, within a matter of days, we had dozens of people who wanted messages from Fernando to go out to their loved ones. Fernando is a star,” Mendoza said.

The celebrity sloth has since raised more than $10,000 on Cameo. And though the zoo also offers Cameos from its giraffes, flamingos and stingrays, “Nobody even comes close to Fernando,” Castro said.

Photo Credit: The Phoenix Zoo

The success of the Cameo experiment encouraged the team to consider how to relay other events and educational programs digitally, as well. “There’s still so much that we can do in a virtual way to have people appreciate nature and the conservation work that we do,” Mendoza said.

Embracing the digital landscape has been a learning experience for the zoo, not least of which for Castro. The zoo is now encouraging telecommuting when possible, something Castro didn’t favor before. “It’s really worked for us. Obviously, our keeper staff isn’t able to do that, but for the people that work in the office, they have been able to do the job and do it well from home,” he said.

It’s this kind of flexibility and resilience that the zoo is relying on to help them get through this time. And though it has been undeniably difficult since the coronavirus hit, they note a couple of things that have made the challenges a bit easier.

One is the unwavering support of the community, which has stepped up in droves for Cruise the Zoo, as well as virtual fundraisers, online educational offerings and animal experiences. “We as the staff love this place because that’s where we come every day. But it’s really been a motivator to see the outpouring from the community,” Mendoza said. “I would like them to know how much we appreciate their support, not only members, but folks at large that are continuing to support us.”

The second thing that has made recent times more bearable might also be what saves the zoo in the end — how nimble an organization it has shown itself to be. Whether it’s moving Cruise the Zoo from concept to ticket launch within the span of a week or looking to new apps to generate funds, the team is prepared to evolve and change in whatever ways will make the zoo more sustainable.

It’s been the leadership moment Bert Castro has been preparing for all of his life, and certainly since he was that 7-year-old boy who dreamed of taking care of the elephant, Gunda. “I’m a first-generation immigrant to the United States. My parents are from Havana, Cuba, and I can remember at a very young age, my dad telling me to always be prepared for change, and don’t resist it, embrace it, and know that sometimes you don’t have control of it,” he said. “You have to be prepared to pivot and find ways to ensure the success of your organization. That’s what we’ve tried to do here at the Phoenix Zoo.”

To learn more, go to phoenixzoo.org.