ATHENA Valley of the Sun Honors Global & Local Women at Virtual Ceremony
The Event: ATHENA Valley of the Sun Awards Luncheon
The Cause: ATHENA Valley of the Sun fosters the stories of the amazing Arizona women making a difference in our community. Each year, our Awards event will feature groundbreaking women in our community who lead using the ATHENA® Leadership Principles.
Global Honoree: Shelley Zalis, ATHENA Global Leadership Award
HAIL (Honoring ATHENA Inspires Leaders) Recipients: Andrea Tyler Evans, Sandra Mendez, Kristen Merrifield, Karianne Mundstedt, Katee Van Horn and Dr. Lori Wieters
Young ATHENA Recipients: Anna-Grace Sellers, Alondra Macias, Tania Ramos, Chloe Kwa, Emma Cain and Deeann Schettrer
Founders Award: Trenn Moore
Event Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Notable Quote: Shelley Zalis “I always say that being uncomfortable is like wearing a new pair of high heels. The first time you wear them, they pinch. But the more you wear those shoes, the more comfortable they get. We have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable, and just say ‘Yes’.”
Photo Credit for Event Photos: Taylor Wellman – Financial Potion