ASU Researchers Receive $6M to Develop Rapid, 20-Minute COVID-19 Saliva Test

As the world manages through the coronavirus pandemic, Arizona State University continues its work to discover and develop easier and more widespread COVID-19 testing to assist in managing the virus.

As Frontdoors Magazine reported in May, researchers at ASU’s Biodesign Institute produced the western United States’ first FDA approved saliva-based COVID-19 test – one of only a handful available in the country – with test results delivered in 24-48 hours. Today, researchers are taking that work to the next level by building a new, portable saliva-based testing device that will deliver results in as little as 20 minutes.

Users will be able to quickly and easily provide a saliva sample on a computer chip that will quickly detect whether or not the virus is present. The project is being funded by $5.2 million in CARES Act dollars from the Governor’s Office and $860,000 from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“We are of the view that this virus will be with us in some capacity for the foreseeable future, therefore we need to develop the most sophisticated tools in order to help manage it,” said ASU President Michael M. Crow. “This work is emblematic of ASU’s mission – we’re here to help solve grand challenges for society and to be of service to the people of Arizona.”

ASU professors Mark Hayes, Jennifer Blain Christen and Alexander Green are leads on the new COVID testing device.

The team sees the test’s impact on managing COVID-19 as threefold:

Distributed testing that is rapidly, conveniently and inexpensively available to anyone that needs it, for example in neighborhood drop-in clinics, etc.

A means of rapidly scaling testing across the state

Flexible, rapid, convenient testing in the workplace, or schools, to ensure a safe environment

“Ultimately, we want to produce something easy to use so anyone could ‘spit on a chip’ while waiting for results for a few minutes and then be cleared for everyday activities or events, or rapidly isolated or ID’d as infected,” said Hayes.

The new rapid saliva test combines the ease of use and speed of the newly FDA-approved antigen tests with the greater accuracy of the PCR-based tests. The team’s interdisciplinary approach to building their prototype draws on a diverse group of specialists, who combined their expertise to make a difference during the pandemic. Hayes, with the ASU School of Molecular Sciences, is an expert in using tiny, liquid samples called microfluidics for biological analysis. Green, also with the ASU School of Molecular Sciences and ASU’s Biodesign Institute, designs biological sensors for detecting pathogens. Christen, of the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, develops handheld systems for thermal control and rapid optical readout of results.

The new rapid saliva test detects the viral RNA, and combines the ease of use and speed of the newly FDA-approved antigen tests with greater accuracy similar to PCR-based RNA tests. If the virus is detected, a strong, green fluorescent signal is generated on the device. Also, unlike the PCR method, which needs a few hours of time because of several steps performed at different temperature cycles, this device is being designed to have all of the reactions performed at the same temperature.

A key point of the project will be mobility. Researchers envision a ‘plug and play’ cartridge system that could be used by the ASU Biodesign Institute saliva testing robotics system or implemented by practitioners without needing extensive training. By keeping the device small and portable, it can be rapidly employed and scaled in case of a surge in infection and done so locally and in a distributed fashion.

The ultimate goal is to have these devices accessible in public places such as doctors’ offices, work places, and other densely populated areas. Through early detection, preventative measures can minimize contact risk and ensure safe spaces. Christen said their goal is to “ensure that we are able to get the best detection possible… while making sure it is financially accessible.”

While the project is expected to generate working prototypes in six months and apply for FDA emergency-use authorization approval for COVID testing, the team has already worked to align their technology with several companies for scalable production.