Assistance League Celebrates 50 Years, Raises $300,000

One of three Operation School Bell® Busses

The Event: 50th Annual Celebration of Caring benefitting Assistance League of Phoenix

Event Co-Chairs: Stephanie Chastain & Shelly McTee

Presenting Sponsors: BHHS Legacy Foundation, Desert Financial Credit Union and The Carrol & Marguerite Wheeler Foundation

Event Date: April – May, 2021

Venue: Virtual Event & Campaign

Dollars Raised: $300,000

Notable Moments: This special virtual event held a unique raffle during the live part of the broadcast where four lucky winners received a $500 gift card to the Wrigley Mansion, any Upward Projects location, Hillstone or Steak44. In addition to the event fundraising, BHHS Legacy Foundation provided a matching grant of $250,000 to provide clothing packages with new school clothing, shoes, hygiene items and books to children grades K-8 living in poverty.

To see the event broadcast, click here.

Photos provided by Assistance League of Phoenix & Frontdoors Media

Stephanie Chastain, Event Co-Chair

Shelly McTee, Event Co-Chair

Jeff Meshey, Desert Financial Credit Union

Jerry Wissink, BHHS Legacy Foundation

Barbara Hood, Assistance League Board Chairman

Aimee Runyon, Assistance League of Phoenix CEO