Assistance League Celebrates 50 Years, Raises $300,000
The Event: 50th Annual Celebration of Caring benefitting Assistance League of Phoenix
Event Co-Chairs: Stephanie Chastain & Shelly McTee
Presenting Sponsors: BHHS Legacy Foundation, Desert Financial Credit Union and The Carrol & Marguerite Wheeler Foundation
Event Date: April – May, 2021
Venue: Virtual Event & Campaign
Dollars Raised: $300,000
Notable Moments: This special virtual event held a unique raffle during the live part of the broadcast where four lucky winners received a $500 gift card to the Wrigley Mansion, any Upward Projects location, Hillstone or Steak44. In addition to the event fundraising, BHHS Legacy Foundation provided a matching grant of $250,000 to provide clothing packages with new school clothing, shoes, hygiene items and books to children grades K-8 living in poverty.
To see the event broadcast, click here.
Photos provided by Assistance League of Phoenix & Frontdoors Media