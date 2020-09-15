Artists Chosen to Create Murals at New Park Central Parking Structure

Rendering of “The New Archive”

A large new public art installation will take place at the new Catalina Parking Garage at Park Central in midtown Phoenix.

The project’s development team has selected an artist team consisting of Diana Calderón, Edgar Fernandez and Miguel Godoy to create a massive new set of murals on the south side of the garage.

Titled “The New Archive,” the new murals will decorate six 21-foot by 10-foot panels, a more than 1,260-square-foot surface which will become one of the largest public art installations in Arizona. Forty-six artists responded to the Call for Artists sent out over the summer by Artlink, Park Central’s partner 501(c)(3) organization serving the arts.

The new murals are designed to fit a vision to celebrate the history of Arizona, the heart of the community and neighborhood, the mid-century-modern architecture and the mix of healthcare, education, technology, and businesses in the area. Embedded in the mural are four key words that speak to the core values of both the project and the community — Community, Education, Health, Equity.

Sharon Harper, Chairman and CEO of Plaza Companies, said the new murals will add to the project’s commitment to be a hub for the arts in the community

“Park Central’s vision includes a significant focus on the arts, and these new murals will be a tremendous new addition to the project,” she said. “It will serve as a point of pride for the community and we are looking forward to seeing the impact the completed artwork will have for visitors to Park Central. These murals will celebrate what make Phoenix and Arizona such an incredible place to live.”

The new 10-story, 551,750-square-foot garage was constructed on the south side of Park Central to accommodate the growing use of the property as a central Phoenix mixed-use destination. Along with Plaza, Holualoa Companies and Artlink, Dignity Health and the City of Phoenix also participated in the mural process.

Stan Shafer, Chief Operating Officer for Holualoa Companies, said the new artwork will enhance the project’s overall look and feel.

“Park Central has an exceptional mid-century-modern core that is being complemented nicely by the new construction taking place on site and the focus we have had on public art,” he said. “We are committed to making this project an exceptional example of how public art and quality architecture can create a unique urban feel.”

Plaza Companies and Holualoa Companies are teaming up to redevelop Park Central, which once held court as the city’s first official large-scale shopping mall. The companies are transitioning the project to a bustling community hub ideal for playing, working, congregating and celebrating the arts.

parkcentralphoenix.com