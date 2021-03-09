Arizonans Join American Red Cross in Addressing Urgent Needs During Unprecedented Time

One year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, people have stepped up to address the emotional needs of families reeling from the coronavirus and 2020’s recordbreaking disasters. Last year, more than 1,500 people across Arizona became new Red Cross volunteers to support urgent disaster and essential blood donation needs. In addition, thousands of COVID-19 survivors, many new to blood donation, rolled up a sleeve to give convalescent plasma and help patients battling COVID-19.

In Arizona and across the country, trained American Red Cross disaster mental health and spiritual care volunteers have had more than 53,000 conversations to provide emotional support to people in 2020, which had the greatest number of billion-dollar disasters in a single year. In addition, trained volunteers provided free crisis counseling through the Red Cross Virtual Family Assistance Center for grieving families during COVID-19.

“The past year has been overwhelming for many in our community, and yet through it all, people are caring for one another,” said Kurt Kroemer, regional executive for Arizona. “When help can’t wait, they provide families with the support they need during emergencies.”

For nearly 80 years, U.S. presidents have proclaimed March as Red Cross Month to recognize people giving back through its lifesaving mission, which is powered by more than 90 percent volunteers. Arizonans can continue to play a key part in ensuring families don’t face emergencies alone by participating in Red Cross’ annual Giving Day on March 24 by:

Volunteering: Visit redcross.org/VolunteerToday for most-needed positions and local opportunities.

To learn more, visit redcross.org.