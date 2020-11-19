Don't miss
- Bank of America Names Teach For America and Human Services Campus 2020 Neighborhood BuildersPosted 7 hours ago
- Cigna Volunteers Donate Handmade HatsPosted 19 hours ago
- Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Program Gives $500,000 to Arizona TeachersPosted 19 hours ago
- Home Matters to Arizona Gives $1.2 Million in Affordable Housing Grants for Projects in Tucson, Flagstaff and PhoenixPosted 1 day ago
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Will Honor 30 Front Line HeroesPosted 1 week ago
- Arizona Theatre Company Launches New Fundraising CampaignPosted 1 week ago
Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame Inducts 2020 Honorees Virtually
Posted By Frontdoors Media on November 19, 2020
The Event: 2020 Virtual Induction Celebration
The Cause: Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame
Event Date: October 21, 2020
Living Legacy Inductees: Betsey Bayless, Jana Bommersbach, Michele Halyard, Karrin Taylor Robson and Catherine Steele
Legacy Inductees: Betty & Jean Fairfax, Gracia Liliana Fernandez, Pauline O’Neill and Carolyn Warner
Event Sponsors: Arizona Historical Society, AZ Humanities, KB Woods Public Relations and SRP
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos Courtesy of Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame