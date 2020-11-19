Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame Inducts 2020 Honorees Virtually

Posted By on November 19, 2020
Betsey Bayless, Jana Bommersbach, Dr. Michele Halyard, Karrin Taylor Robson, Catherine Steele
Betty & Jean Fairfax, Gracia Liliana Fernandez, Pauline O’Neill, Carolyn Warner

The Event: 2020 Virtual Induction Celebration

The Cause: Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame

Event Date: October 21, 2020

Living Legacy Inductees: Betsey Bayless, Jana Bommersbach, Michele Halyard, Karrin Taylor Robson and Catherine Steele

Legacy Inductees: Betty & Jean Fairfax, Gracia Liliana Fernandez, Pauline O’Neill and Carolyn Warner

Event Sponsors: Arizona Historical Society, AZ Humanities, KB Woods Public Relations and SRP

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame

Kim Covington
Dana Campbell Saylor
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego
Christi Warner-Beyer, daughter of Carolyn Warner
Robbin Coulon shared stories about the Fairfax sisters
Dr. Christine Marin spoke about Gracia Fernandez
Brenda Taylor shared stories about Pauline O’Neill
