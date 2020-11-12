Arizona Theatre Company Launches New Fundraising Campaign

A single ghost light shines on an empty Arizona Theatre Company stage – waiting for their live performances and patrons to return.

‘Bring Us Back to Live’ will help ensure the show will go on

A “ghost light” is a small, single-bulbed light that shines whenever a theater is dark. Some say it chases away spirits; others insist it lights the way for the ghosts that inhabit virtually every theater. Either way, the light ensures no one takes a tumble off the stage.

Arizona Theatre Company’s ghost light has been lit since the organization went dark on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that time, ATC has adapted and created an on-demand digital platform that has been engaging audiences not only in Arizona, but around the world.

“Is this time challenging? Most definitely,” said Geri Wright, managing director of ATC. “But we’re creative by nature, and we are innovating how we provide world-class theater that entertains, educates, connects, reflects and unites our community.”

To that end, ATC has been working overtime to get back to what they do best — live professional theater. After receiving permission from the state of Arizona to resume live productions, ATC has decided to begin the next mainstage production season in calendar year 2021.

Arizona Theatre Company will be safely resuming theatrical productions in 2021.

Since 90 percent of ATC’s current funding is from donations and sponsorships, the company has launched the “Bring Us Back to Live” matching funds campaign. Thanks to gifts from an anonymous group of theater lovers and supporters, every donation through January will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $250,000.

With this fundraising initiative, ATC will resume their theatrical productions and return to live theater next year. “While our 54th season looks different than any we’ve had before, we continue to adapt,” Wright said. “We know that with the generous support from our audiences and supporters, we will be back to live theater as soon as it’s safe to do so. We can’t wait to see audiences in our theaters and join in the applause as the curtain rises again!”

To learn more, go to arizonatheatre.org.