Arizona Science Center to Provide In-Person Support for Elementary Students During School Days

The Arizona Science Center is offering a new Science Hall program to support students and families as they navigate remote learning. Students in grades K-6 can attend school virtually while physically at CREATE at Arizona Science Center.

Through Science Hall, students will have access to space and support for their virtual school days. The Science Center’s learning team will work with each student to ensure they are online for all live virtual sessions and will complete independent assignments during the school day, as time provides. The student’s teacher will continue to have primary responsibility for their educational needs, with the team at the Science Center providing basic support.

When the school work is complete, students will participate in hands-on STEAM enrichment activities from CONNECT @ Arizona Science Center.

“Parents and families have expressed a great need for assistance in balancing supporting their children’s online schooling while also often working full time,” said Chevy Humphrey, The Hazel A. Hare President and CEO, Arizona Science Center. “We are committed to serving as our communities’ learning and engagement partner in whatever capacity that needs to look like. We are here to help.”

The Science Center will follow strict health and safety guidelines. Students and Team Members will wear face masks/coverings, social distance and will complete a health screening on a daily basis. Students and Team Members are expected to wash their hands regularly or use our sanitizing stations.



Scholarships for Science Hall are available thanks to donors and community partners. To apply for a scholarship or learn more, please email STEM@azscience.org.

Science Hall registration information and additional details can be found here.

