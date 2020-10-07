Arizona Science Center President & CEO Chevy Humphrey Stepping Down at End of Year

Chevy Humphrey on the cover of the November 2019 issue of Frontdoors Magazine.

Chevy Humphrey will leave her role as President and CEO of the Arizona Science Center effective December 31, 2020.

Humphrey first joined the Science Center in 1998 and became CEO in 2005. Humphrey is leaving the Arizona Science Center to become the first woman and Black American to lead the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago.

“Chevy has played a critical role in building a strong foundation for Arizona Science Center, which has resulted in its major growth and success,” said Mary Martuscelli, Arizona Science Center Board Chair. “Chevy’s visionary leadership has helped transform Arizona Science Center into a globally recognized science learning institution. In partnership with the Board, under Chevy’s leadership the center has tripled its attendance and impact, on-site and off-site, serving every county in Arizona.

“It is with great gratitude, and yes, sadness, that we share the news of her departure. We are committed to finding another dynamic leader who will continue to build upon that foundation and bring science engagement and learning to our community. We are very grateful for Chevy’s numerous contributions, both to the Center and to the community overall and we wish her nothing but success in her new role.”

The ASC Board of Trustees will conduct a national search for a new CEO.

“I will forever cherish my time at Arizona Science Center,” Humphrey said. “The Board and community have provided constant, invaluable support to both me personally, and in helping me lead the Science Center to become the world class institution it is today. I am extremely proud of the deep bench of strong team leaders who will continue to innovate and drive success for the organization.”

Humphrey is known throughout the community for her passion for science engagement and science literacy for people of all ages. During her tenure, the Science Center has grown to become one of the most popular cultural attractions in the state of Arizona.

As CEO, she created a well-run organization that adopted many best practices from business to deliver strong profits, sustainable business growth and innovative, high-impact programs and services to the community. She led the addition of CREATE, a 6,500 square foot physical workspace that brings together science, design, and engineering for the community’s use.

And under her leadership, the Center acquired two non-profits to maximize programming for the community. Humphrey spearheaded a $30 million capital campaign to build a brand-new ADA-accessible lobby at the Science Center with new and renewed exhibits.

Humphrey has also had a tremendous impact on the global science center community. She has served as the board chair for the Association of Science and Technology Centers. And she currently serves as the board chair for the American Alliance of Museums, the only organization representing the entire scope of the museum community.

“Chevy is an inspirational advocate for the entire museum field who works tirelessly to nurture all types of institutions, build powerful partnerships, and improve access for the communities that museums serve,” said Laura L. Lott, president and CEO, American Alliance of Museums.

azscience.org