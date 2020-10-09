Arizona Pet Project delivers 100,000 pounds of pet food to the Navajo Nation

Volunteers from The Arizona Pet Project deliver pet food to the Navajo Nation.

Thanks to a donation from Blue Buffalo, The Arizona Pet Project delivered 100,000 pounds of dog and cat food to Window Rock, Arizona this week.

Over the coming weeks, NAIHS will distribute the food throughout the Navajo Nation, a community that has been disproportionately impacted and isolated by COVID-19.

Last month, The Arizona Pet Project facilitated deliveries of more than 200,000 pounds of food local food banks, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Reservation, and the White River and San Carlos Apache reservations.

“An estimated 70 percent of Arizona households have pets,” said Leanna Taylor, Executive Director of The Arizona Pet Project. “When families struggle with hunger and food insecurity, so too are the four-legged members of their families. In desperate situations, people often feed their pets from their own precious rations, which means they are at risk of running out of food before picking up their next food box or receiving their next paycheck. Thanks to Blue Buffalo, tens of thousands of families will not have to decide between feeding themselves or feeding their pets.”

She added, “We are honored to be welcomed onto our community’s sovereign tribal lands to deliver these much-needed supplies. Geographic isolation and food deserts impact our Native communities, and now because of COVID, they also live under the threat of illness in areas where medical care can be difficult to access. We are incredibly grateful to Blue Buffalo for their support with this important project. We best help families when we consider the needs of both the people and pets in the home.”

azpetproject.org