Arizona Lottery Helps The Centers for Habilitation Recover After Burglary, Vandalism

A client and staff member of The Centers for Habilitation use new equipment provided by an Arizona Lottery grant.

After The Centers for Habilitation (TCH) was burglarized in September 2020, the Arizona Lottery provided the organization with a $25,000 Gives Back sponsorship to help ensure continued care for its clients. The incident, reported by several local news outlets, came at a particularly difficult time as TCH clients were about to return after a six-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TCH programs work to support and empower those who live with developmental or physical disabilities, with a main facility in Tempe, group homes in Metro Phoenix, and career training programs (through www.AbilityOne.gov) that help them to develop critical life skills.

At the time of the burglary, TCH’s programs were experiencing a number of unique challenges related to COVID-19, including increased needs and additional program expenses to ensure the health and safety of those served and staff, and decreased financial support for program operations. The burglary left TCH without operating transport vans, work and power tools, and an expensive adaptive special needs tri-cycle and a four-seater surrey bike.

“The $25,000 Arizona Lottery Gives Back sponsorship could not have come at a better time and we could not be more appreciative,” said The Centers for Habilitation CEO Jeff Bernick. “At a time when our clients desperately needed TCH services to lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, Arizona Lottery and others stepped up in our hour of need and restored our collective faith in humanity.”

The Arizona Lottery Gives Back Sponsorship allowed TCH to improve its main facility in Tempe to better protect its supported individuals, its employees and the public from COVID-19 and helped to prevent the occurrence of a future similar episode. TCH recently completed the following projects with funding from this Gives Back sponsorship:

Replaced drinking fountains with touchless water bottle fill stations

Purchased a backpack sanitizing machine to clean their passenger vans used to transport clients to worksites, medical appointments, charitable volunteer opportunities and more

Put up Plexiglas barriers for their public-facing reception area

Installed new security lighting, surveillance cameras and monitoring facilities

“The Arizona Lottery exists to do good in our community and we are grateful that we were in a position to support an organization like TCH that was clearly in need at this time with a Gives Back sponsorship,” said Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar. “TCH helps some of the most vulnerable populations in Arizona live full and productive lives. Helping this amazing organization to recover was a win for our community.”

TCH-AZ.com