Arizona Helping Hands Provides Backpacks to Over 2,000 Children in Foster Care

Arizona Helping Hands (AHH) held its 8th Annual Back to School distribution day in mid-July.

Community volunteers and AHH staff masked up and braved the heat to provide support to a steady stream of traffic around the North Phoenix warehouse. Hundreds of families benefited from the no-contact pickup services to receive backpacks filled with school supplies, along with educational toys, books, and clothing.

“Children in foster care have been victims of abuse and neglect and have faced a life full of disruption,” said Dan Shufelt, President and CEO of Arizona Helping Hands. “The gift of a new backpack filled with the school supplies helps raise their self-esteem, and better prepare them to start the school year, regardless of what it looks like. COVID-19 took away some of the personal connection with the kids this year, but we saw many gleaming eyes above the masks” said Shufelt.

Funding for this program was provided by the BHHS Legacy Foundation, Executive Council Charities, and many individual donors who purchased backpacks filled with school supplies for $35 each online. Donations are still needed to assist boys in girls throughout Arizona over the coming weeks and months. To donate, visit azhelpinghands.org/back2school-drive/.

“This is such a simple way to make a difference in the lives of boys and girls in foster care,” Shufelt said. “Everyone can do something to help these children be successful.”

