Arizona Helping Hands Names Jodie Sprayberry New President and CEO

Jodie Sprayberry

Arizona Helping Hands, the largest provider of essential needs to children in foster care statewide, has named its current Interim President and CEO, Jodie M. Sprayberry, as its permanent President and CEO.

“Jodie is the right leader at the right time and will work with the Board to take our organization to new heights,” said Jay R. Spector, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Having Jodie step into the role will provide the needed leadership and organizational continuity to the staff, the families we serve, as well as our numerous volunteers and supporters. The Board will continue to work closely with Jodie to execute the mission of Arizona Helping Hands.”

With more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit management, Sprayberry joined Arizona Helping Hands over three years ago. Since joining the team, she has served in a variety of leadership capacities, including Director of Philanthropy, Chief Operating Officer and most recently Interim President and CEO.

“I am very excited to continue in this role and lead the staff and volunteers as we provide much-needed services to foster families throughout Arizona,” Sprayberry said. “I am honored that the Board has placed trust in me to lead this wonderful organization and I believe that Arizona Helping Hands is uniquely positioned to continue carrying out our mission better than ever before. Together, with our donors, volunteers, corporate and community partners, we will always be here to lend our helping hands.”

Arizona Helping Hands services remain unduplicated. And with more than 14,000 children in Arizona’s foster care system, kinship and foster families rely heavily on the support and essential items from the organization that include beds, cribs, clothing, diapers, hygiene items, birthday packages, and much more at no cost.

“We are excited about the future of the organization, under Jodie’s leadership, and are humbled by the long-standing community support Arizona Helping Hands has received,” Spector said. “As a board and staff, we are committed to continued investment in the organization to expand and enhance the services that we provide to children in foster care and their families throughout Arizona.”

azhelpinghands.org