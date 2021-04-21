Arizona Gives Day Generates Record $7.1M for Nonprofits

Donors in communities across the state gave a record $7.1 million on Arizona Gives Day on April 6, generating $1 million more than last year’s event.

More than 40,000 donations supported 982 nonprofit organizations, both large and small, serving every Arizona community. The average amount raised per organization was $7,218 with the average online donation at $210.53.

Financial support wasn’t the only contribution, as 1,527 donors also pledged 61,400 volunteer hours.

The final numbers for this year’s event, organized by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum and presented by FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” include prize pool distributions of more than $160,000 and from additional donations that came in after the 24-hour online fundraiser had ended.

Last year, the event raised what was then a record of $6.1 million from nearly 39,000 donations.

“We are overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude and sheer amazement at the generosity of the people of Arizona, particularly at a time when many individuals, families and businesses continue to be impacted by the COVID pandemic,” said Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits CEO Kristen Merrifield. “The pandemic also has taken its toll on Arizona nonprofits in terms of lost revenue, lost jobs and lost volunteers and it’s obvious the people of Arizona want to help those agencies rebuild and continue doing the great work they do.”

More than 400 nonprofits responding to a recent Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits survey reported a pandemic-caused total revenue loss of more than $91 million, a 52% drop in year-end giving and an increase of over $15 million in expenses, primarily for PPE, supplies and technology.

“We’d like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the thousands of donors who selflessly contributed to yet another record-setting Arizona Gives Day,” said Joel Johnson, FirstBank East Valley Market President. “As we all look forward to a more positive and prosperous 2021, it’s encouraging to know that Arizona nonprofits have the support of the communities they serve.”

Since the first Arizona Gives Day in 2013, more than $30 million has been raised for Arizona nonprofits.

