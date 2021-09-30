Arizona Dentist Honored as 2021 Health Equity Hero for Treating Patients with Disabilities

Left to right: David Jourabchi, DDS, of Pacific Dental Services Foundation Dentists for Special Needs, Candace Nash, DentaQuest Provider Relations Manager, DentaQuest Texas, Kyle Guerin, Director, Pacific Dental Services Foundation & Corporate Social Responsibility

Dr. David Jourabchi, DDS, a pediatric dentist practicing at the Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) Foundation’s Dentists for Special Needs, was recognized by DentaQuest as a 2021 Health Equity Hero for his work treating patients with an intellectual or developmental disability.

The PDS Foundation Dentists for Special Needs is a one-of-a-kind dental office in Phoenix dedicated to serving people with disabilities featuring specially trained clinicians and team members who are uniquely equipped with behavioral and environmental techniques to ensure a successful visit. The practice offers a family-friendly, sensory-integrated dental experience that supports patients’ needs, including sensory rooms and lights that offer a calm and relaxing environment, office and parking lot that is wheelchair accessible, and teledentistry for emergency consultations from home using a smartphone or tablet.

The DentaQuest Health Equity Hero program celebrates individuals who preserve access to equitable oral care and health care for all. This year, DentaQuest chose heroes who assisted at-risk individuals during the pandemic and who continue to expand that access today. Dr. Jourabchi was awarded by Candace Nash, DentaQuest Provider Relations Manager, during a special presentation by DentaQuest on Sept. 18 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.

“I’m honored to receive this recognition from DentaQuest for our work with those patients with disabilities,” Jourabchi said. “This award is not just for me, but for all those who work side-by-side with me at Dentists for Special Needs and the Pacific Dental Services Foundation, which continues to make it a priority to serve the underserved or those who don’t have easy access to dental care. I look forward to serving many more patients into the future.”

Dr. Jourabchi was honored for his work providing patients with disabilities with appropriate accommodations, including desensitization, to combat physical challenges as well as sensitivity to sensory stimuli like speech, sound and light. Since 2019, Jourabchi has treated more than 1,200 patients from across the U.S. and was one of the only dentists to deliver care for patients with disabilities during the pandemic.

“This patient population has been overlooked for so long in the area of oral healthcare,” said Kyle Guerin, Director of the PDS Foundation & Corporate Social Responsibility. “We’re thrilled to have an organization like DentaQuest recognize the work we are doing to impact the lives of patients with special health care needs.”

Jourabchi graduated from the UCLA School of Dentistry. He also received a Bachelor of Science from UCLA in Psychobiology.

To learn more about the PDS Foundation Dentists for Special Needs, visit dentistsforspecialneeds.com.