Arizona Community Foundation Distributes $17.7M in Grants

Lost Boys Center for Leadership Development Summer Camp, a recipient of ACF grant funding.

The Arizona Community Foundation and its donors recently announced grant and scholarship distributions for the first quarter of its fiscal year. Between April 1 and June 30, 2021, nearly $17.7 was awarded to six statewide affiliates in Cochise, Flagstaff, the Gila Valley, Sedona, Yavapai County and Yuma.

The $17.7 million in discretionary and advised grants and scholarships were awarded in five strategic priority areas: health innovations, community improvement and development, environment and sustainability, arts and culture, and quality education.

In addition to these grants, 58 nonprofit organizations with agency endowments managed by the Arizona Community Foundation received their annual distributions during the first quarter of ACF’s fiscal year, accounting for $1.3 million distributed during the quarter.

The $17.7 million awarded across all categories represents 1,959 grants and scholarships. Some grants are awarded at the discretion of the Arizona Community Foundation with input from board committees and diverse community panels, while others are awarded through donor advice. All grants are approved or ratified by ACF’s Philanthropic Services Committee, whose members include ACF board representatives and other community leaders.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. Since its inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $1 billion in grants, scholarships and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies.

azfoundation.org