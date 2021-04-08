- TGen’s Center for Rare Childhood Disorders Provides Hope for Arizona FamiliesPosted 19 hours ago
Arizona Artists, Organizations and Art Supporters Honored Virtually at 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards
The Event: 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards befitting Arizona Citizens for the Arts
Presented by: Billie Jo & Judd Herberger
Event Date: March 26, 2021
2021 Governor’s Arts Award Winners: Lifetime Achievement Award – Bobb Cooper, Valley Youth Theatre Artistic Director // 2021 Shelley Award – Maribel Alvarez of Tucson anthropologist, folklorist, writer and curator // Artist: Kristin Atwell Ford of Scottsdale, Arts Educator – John Contreras of Tucson, Large Arts Organization – Black Theatre Troupe of Phoenix, Small Arts Organization – Young Arts Arizona of Phoenix, Large Business – Art in Medicine/UofA of Phoenix // Small Business – Emancipation Arts of Phoenix // Philanthropy – Molly DeFillipis of Phoenix
Notable Moments: Virtual attendees from across the state picked up their event meals from 10 local restaurant partners prior to the start of the program. There to greet them were fashion designers and models displaying their art. What a colorful way to kick off an evening!