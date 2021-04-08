Arizona Artists, Organizations and Art Supporters Honored Virtually at 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards

Lifetime Achievement Honoree Bobb Copper and Karol Cooper flanked by the fashionable greeters in designs by Galina Mihaleva – Photo by Chris Loomis

The Event: 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards befitting Arizona Citizens for the Arts

Presented by: Billie Jo & Judd Herberger

Event Date: March 26, 2021

2021 Governor’s Arts Award Winners: Lifetime Achievement Award – Bobb Cooper, Valley Youth Theatre Artistic Director // 2021 Shelley Award – Maribel Alvarez of Tucson anthropologist, folklorist, writer and curator // Artist: Kristin Atwell Ford of Scottsdale, Arts Educator – John Contreras of Tucson, Large Arts Organization – Black Theatre Troupe of Phoenix, Small Arts Organization – Young Arts Arizona of Phoenix, Large Business – Art in Medicine/UofA of Phoenix // Small Business – Emancipation Arts of Phoenix // Philanthropy – Molly DeFillipis of Phoenix

Notable Moments: Virtual attendees from across the state picked up their event meals from 10 local restaurant partners prior to the start of the program. There to greet them were fashion designers and models displaying their art. What a colorful way to kick off an evening!

Artist Winner Kristin Atwell Ford – photo by Harrison Hurwitz

Cindy Ornstein & Joseph Benesh, Executive Director of Arizona Citizens for the Arts

Stuart Graff & Rob Chambers with models wearing Angela Johnson designs at the Mesa Pre-Event Location – photo by Jam Sani