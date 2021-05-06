‘Applause! Gala’ Returns to Honor Top Supporters of The Phoenix Theatre Company

Posted By on May 6, 2021
Gala Chairs Joey & Ivy Ciolli

The Event: 2021 Applause! Gala: Renaissance benefitting The Phoenix Theatre Company

Honorees: Dr. Stacie & Richard Stephenson – Angels of the Art Award // Sara O’Meara & Yvonne Fedderson – Lifetime Achievement Award // Maja & John Langbein – Woman Who Cares & Man of Character Awards

Premiere Sponsors: William A. Pope – Producing Sponsor / Read Family Foundation – Presenting Sponsor / Clearwing Productions – Lighting & Staging Sponsor / Jennings, Strouss and Salmon – Performing Artists Sponsor

Event Chairs: Ivy & Joey Ciolli

Event Date: April 17, 2021

Dollars Raised: $500,000

Notable Moments: The long-standing tradition of a beautifully staged and one-of-a-kind production directed by Producing Artistic Director Michael Barnard was brought to an outdoors stage to honor heroes in the community who impact women, children and the arts through their philanthropic endeavors. The evening was a huge financial success for the organization and included the announcement of not one but two seven-figure gifts toward the theatre company’s current capital campaign as well.

Photos Courtesy of Reg Madison Photography

Honorees John & Maja Langbein
Honorees Yvonne Fedderson & Sara O’Meara
Billie Jo Herberger with Honorees Richard & Stacie Stephenson
Orinta & Eric Crown
Ira Gaines & Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines
Past Honoree Bob Machiz
Jill & George Garcia
Jim and Carol Hebets
Tracy Katz, Matthew Boland & Ivy Ciolli
Jim & Flower Manley
Vincent VanVleet, Jamie Mayrose & Michael Barnard toast the crowd
Guests truly embraced the renaissance theme!
Themed decor by Event Rents and McDonald Florist
M Culinary catered the garden party affair
