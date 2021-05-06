- Three Moms Leading From the HeartPosted 2 hours ago
‘Applause! Gala’ Returns to Honor Top Supporters of The Phoenix Theatre Company
The Event: 2021 Applause! Gala: Renaissance benefitting The Phoenix Theatre Company
Honorees: Dr. Stacie & Richard Stephenson – Angels of the Art Award // Sara O’Meara & Yvonne Fedderson – Lifetime Achievement Award // Maja & John Langbein – Woman Who Cares & Man of Character Awards
Premiere Sponsors: William A. Pope – Producing Sponsor / Read Family Foundation – Presenting Sponsor / Clearwing Productions – Lighting & Staging Sponsor / Jennings, Strouss and Salmon – Performing Artists Sponsor
Event Chairs: Ivy & Joey Ciolli
Event Date: April 17, 2021
Dollars Raised: $500,000
Notable Moments: The long-standing tradition of a beautifully staged and one-of-a-kind production directed by Producing Artistic Director Michael Barnard was brought to an outdoors stage to honor heroes in the community who impact women, children and the arts through their philanthropic endeavors. The evening was a huge financial success for the organization and included the announcement of not one but two seven-figure gifts toward the theatre company’s current capital campaign as well.
Photos Courtesy of Reg Madison Photography