Annual ‘Senior Awards’ Program Airs on ABC15, Honors Jerry Wissink

Diana Gregory & Susan Casper

The Event: Gregory Arizona Senior Awards

The Cause: Diana Gregory Outreach Services

Event Date: December 27, 2020

Event Co-Hosts: Susan Casper of ABC15 Arizona and Diana Gregory, CEO of Diana Gregory Outreach Services

Entertainment: Violinist Jaime Jorge accompanied by John Stoddart

Honoree: Jerry Wissink, 2020 Visionary Award

Event Sponsors: BHHS Legacy Foundation, Ibis Foundation of Arizona, Fry’s Food Stores, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, Desert Botanical Garden, Arizona Community Foundation, Palo Verde Generating Station and APS

Dollars Raised: $25,000 to date

Notable Moments: This special TV program not only replaced the annual in-person event but also highlighted 2019 honorees entertainment legend Ben Vereen, 95-year-old swing dancer Jean Veloz and Navajo Code Talker Peter MacDonald as well as a Hall of Fame representing over 100 honorees since the Arizona Senior Awards were established in 2012.

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

2020 Honoree Jerry Wissink of BHHS Legacy Foundation

Ben Vereen at the 2019 Awards

Swing Dancer Jean Veloz at the 2019 Awards

Violinist Jaime Jorge