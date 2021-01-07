- UCP of Central Arizona to Open New Facility at Ability360Posted 11 hours ago
- Flagstaff Chef Wins Food Network Show, Donates Winnings to Special Olympics ArizonaPosted 1 day ago
- Arizona Broadcasters to Simulcast Cronkite Documentary on Youth Suicide in ArizonaPosted 2 days ago
- Fresh Start, T.W. Lewis Foundation Distribute Gift Cards for 100 Women and FamiliesPosted 3 weeks ago
- Valley Partnership Raises $80,000+ in Support of St. Vincent de PaulPosted 3 weeks ago
- Goodmans Offers Free Furniture to NonprofitsPosted 3 weeks ago
Annual ‘Senior Awards’ Program Airs on ABC15, Honors Jerry Wissink
The Event: Gregory Arizona Senior Awards
The Cause: Diana Gregory Outreach Services
Event Date: December 27, 2020
Event Co-Hosts: Susan Casper of ABC15 Arizona and Diana Gregory, CEO of Diana Gregory Outreach Services
Entertainment: Violinist Jaime Jorge accompanied by John Stoddart
Honoree: Jerry Wissink, 2020 Visionary Award
Event Sponsors: BHHS Legacy Foundation, Ibis Foundation of Arizona, Fry’s Food Stores, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, Desert Botanical Garden, Arizona Community Foundation, Palo Verde Generating Station and APS
Dollars Raised: $25,000 to date
Notable Moments: This special TV program not only replaced the annual in-person event but also highlighted 2019 honorees entertainment legend Ben Vereen, 95-year-old swing dancer Jean Veloz and Navajo Code Talker Peter MacDonald as well as a Hall of Fame representing over 100 honorees since the Arizona Senior Awards were established in 2012.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.