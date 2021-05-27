- East Valley Senior Home Sharing Program Named Winner of $250,000 Housing Security ChallengePosted 21 hours ago
- Kids Need to Read Donates Record $1M Worth of BooksPosted 2 days ago
- Veterans Heritage Project Virtual Parade & Benefit Nets $78,000Posted 2 days ago
- United Health Foundation Partners with Valle del Sol Community Health in $3M Effort to Improve Children’s Access to CarePosted 3 days ago
- Celebrity Fight Night Foundation Merges with Gateway for Cancer ResearchPosted 1 week ago
- ElevateMeD Awards $150,000 in Medical School Scholarships to Increase Physician Workforce DiversityPosted 1 week ago
Annual Ryan House Breakfast Filled With Thankfulness, Raises $200,000
The Event: Virtual Community Breakfast benefiting Ryan House
Platinum Sponsor: Arizona Central Credit Union / Gold Sponsor: Plexus
Event Date: May 14, 2021
Dollars Raised: $200,000
Notable Moments: Catherine Anaya was this year’s emcee alongside Executive Director Tracy Leonard-Warner. The breakfast program showcased the inspiring work that Ryan House has done creating memories and building legacies for the children and families it serves over the past 11 years. The event debuted a very special song produced with Sing Me a Story, an organization whose mission is to serve deserving families in need through the imaginative stories of their children and the power of music. One of Ryan House’s teens, Kylie, wrote and illustrated her story which was then turned into a song and performed live by Nashville-based singer/songwriter Abigayle Kompst.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos courtesy of Ryan House