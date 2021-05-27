Annual Ryan House Breakfast Filled With Thankfulness, Raises $200,000

Kristen Keough, Susan Kricun, Tracy Leonard-Warner, Catherine Anaya, Kathy Hanley & Eric Sperling

The Event: Virtual Community Breakfast benefiting Ryan House

Platinum Sponsor: Arizona Central Credit Union / Gold Sponsor: Plexus

Event Date: May 14, 2021

Dollars Raised: $200,000

Notable Moments: Catherine Anaya was this year’s emcee alongside Executive Director Tracy Leonard-Warner. The breakfast program showcased the inspiring work that Ryan House has done creating memories and building legacies for the children and families it serves over the past 11 years. The event debuted a very special song produced with Sing Me a Story, an organization whose mission is to serve deserving families in need through the imaginative stories of their children and the power of music. One of Ryan House’s teens, Kylie, wrote and illustrated her story which was then turned into a song and performed live by Nashville-based singer/songwriter Abigayle Kompst.

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos courtesy of Ryan House

2021 Courage Award Presentation to the Ryan House Care Team

Special shout-outs for the Ryan House Care Team!

Kelly & Kylie shared their family story and gratitude

Ana & little Isabella shared their story too