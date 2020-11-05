- Treasures 4 Teachers Wins Eide Bailly Resourcefullness AwardPosted 1 day ago
Annual Man & Woman of the Year Event Includes Person of the Decade Award for the Late Senator McCain
The Event: Man & Woman of the Year
The Cause: Valley Leadership
Honorees: Woman of the Year – Karrin Taylor Robson / Man of the Year – Kenneth J. Schutz / Person of the Decade – U.S. Senator John S. McCain
Event Date: October 29, 2020
Leading Sponsors: Tom Ambrose, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and BOK Financial
Notable Moments: As always, the presentation included some incredible quotes form the honorees. Accepting the award for John McCain was his son, Jack McCain, who spoke about lessons learned from his father: “You cannot have leadership without trust – that’s the fundamental cornerstone of all leadership.” He also shared advice from his father that he’ll pass on to his son: “Always serve a cause greater than your self-interest … that’s probably the best advice that you can give anybody.”
From honoree Ken Schutz on advice for how to get engaged in the community: “Think about how you can help and not wait until you’re asked – be proactive … don’t be shy about promoting yourself in fulfillment of that greater cause.”
From Karrin Taylor Robson on advice for how to get engaged in the community: “Wake up tomorrow and decide you’re going to do it. We all have it in us, we all have a responsibility to give back … just do it.”
To watch the recorded broadcast, go to: https://www.valleyleadership.org/blog/watch-71-man-woman-event/
Photo Credit: Valley Leadership