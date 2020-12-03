Annual ‘Empty Bowls’ A Huge Success While Socially Distanced

The Event: Empty Bowls

The Cause: Waste Not

Event Date: October 16, 2020

Location: Arizona Center

Presenting Sponsors: Arizona Center & Salad and Go

Dollars raised: $8,013.02 = 40,065 MEALS for people in need

Fun Fact: Waste Not has partnered with the Arizona Clay Association for over 20 years creating the most beautiful and unique bowls for the Empty Bowls event. Every year guests collect a stunning handmade bowl to take home in support of Waste Not. This year 613 bowls were sold!

Photos Courtesy of Sarah Grone and Arizona Center

The Arizona Clay Association

The Waste Not team greeted guests as they arrived

Stunning handmade clay bowls