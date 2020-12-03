Don't miss
Annual ‘Empty Bowls’ A Huge Success While Socially Distanced
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 3, 2020
The Event: Empty Bowls
The Cause: Waste Not
Event Date: October 16, 2020
Location: Arizona Center
Presenting Sponsors: Arizona Center & Salad and Go
Dollars raised: $8,013.02 = 40,065 MEALS for people in need
Fun Fact: Waste Not has partnered with the Arizona Clay Association for over 20 years creating the most beautiful and unique bowls for the Empty Bowls event. Every year guests collect a stunning handmade bowl to take home in support of Waste Not. This year 613 bowls were sold!
Photos Courtesy of Sarah Grone and Arizona Center