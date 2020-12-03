Annual ‘Empty Bowls’ A Huge Success While Socially Distanced

Share
Posted By on December 3, 2020

The Event: Empty Bowls

The Cause: Waste Not

Event Date: October 16, 2020

Location: Arizona Center

Presenting Sponsors: Arizona Center & Salad and Go

Dollars raised: $8,013.02 = 40,065 MEALS for people in need

Fun Fact: Waste Not has partnered with the Arizona Clay Association for over 20 years creating the most beautiful and unique bowls for the Empty Bowls event. Every year guests collect a stunning handmade bowl to take home in support of Waste Not. This year 613 bowls were sold!

Photos Courtesy of Sarah Grone and Arizona Center

The Arizona Clay Association
The Waste Not team greeted guests as they arrived
Stunning handmade clay bowls
Annual supporters show up early to “shop” for their bowl
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.